Community Matters Fair will return, bringing services to the people at Sanctuary Point

Updated November 15 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 1:00pm
Bay and Basin Community Resources is hosting the Community Matters Fair, to connect community members to local groups and services. Pictures: Michael Bill and other BBCR volunteers. Picture supplied.

Whether you're looking to sign up for training, volunteer in the community, or perhaps need a hand yourself, the Community Matters Fair is the place to be.

