Whether you're looking to sign up for training, volunteer in the community, or perhaps need a hand yourself, the Community Matters Fair is the place to be.
This Wednesday (November 16), 23 services and community groups from around the Shoalhaven will converge on Sanctuary Point for a fun and informative event - put on by Bay and Basin Community Resources.
At the Community Matters Fair, it's all about learning and connecting.
Event organiser and BBCR community program officer Donna Corbyn said the fair is long overdue for the community, which has faced plenty of challenges in recent years.
At previous fairs, local service providers joined forces, working together to provide a holistic approach to supporting community members and delivering services.
"The fair provides an opportunity for people to participate, celebrate where they live, meet people and have fun. It is also a chance to find out about services and see what volunteering opportunities are available," she said.
"There is lots of innovative networking, outreach and referrals between the participating community services."
"We had great outcomes at the last Community Matters Fair a few years ago and we hope to have the same results this year."
"People signed up to volunteer for organisations and to be involved in programs, families were connected with early childhood services, and a TAFE course ended up being delivered out here specifically for women wanting to train in aged care."
23 groups and services will set up shop at the BBCR Community Space in Sanctuary Point, along with family friendly activities:
Ms Corbyn said the timing of the event was vital, with Christmas and school holidays on the horizon.
"With Christmas approaching, a lot of community services do have a close down period with staff going on holidays so this will be a really good opportunity for people to pick up information of what services are available and how they could get support during that time if they really needed it."
The Community Matters Fair is happening on Wednesday, November 16. 10am to 12.30pm at the BBCR Community Space (34 Paradise Beach Road, Sanctuary Point)
