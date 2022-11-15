South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Annual #ItsInTheBag Christmas appeal to start

Updated November 15 2022 - 2:00pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Share the Dignity recently launched its annual #ItsInTheBag Christmas appeal, encouraging people to donate a bag and drop off at their local Bunnings store from Friday November 18 until Sunday November 27. Picture file

SHOALHAVEN residents are being asked to support women and girls in need this Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.