SHOALHAVEN residents are being asked to support women and girls in need this Christmas.
Share the Dignity recently launched its annual #ItsInTheBag Christmas appeal, encouraging people to donate a bag and drop off at their local Bunnings store from Friday November 18 until Sunday November 27.
The initiative, which is now in its eighth year, aims to ensure that every woman and girl spending Christmas in a refuge or domestic violence shelter, receives the basic essentials - including pads and tampons, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, and soap - as well as little luxuries such as hair accessories or a handwritten note.
With the rising cost of living, ongoing impacts from the pandemic, worsening domestic violence rates and displacement due to recent natural disasters exacerbating Australia's homelessness crisis, #ItsInTheBag donations are greatly needed.
According to recent statistics, 167,400 women and girls received assistance from specialist homelessness agencies in 2020-21, and 53 per cent had experienced family and domestic violence.
Share the Dignity Founder and Managing Director, Rochelle Courtenay, said she was hopeful donations would increase after taking a hit over the past two years.
"Like many charities, we experienced a donation deficit due to COVID-19, having received 30,000 fewer bags on average in 2020-2021 compared to 2019. And we're now seeing the true impacts of the past few years, which sadly has meant that more vulnerable women and girls are looking for support than ever before," she said.
"We're expecting to have more than 140,000 charity requests this year, and we're hopeful that Australians will take this opportunity to give where they can, if they're able to do so. That might be lovingly putting together a bag with a handwritten note, donating online, or volunteering your time.
"It's been an especially challenging period for many women and girls, and this might be the only gift they will receive this Christmas. A simple gift can provide hope and dignity, and that's what the festive season is all about."
This is something Kathy Graham knows first-hand, having received an #ItsInTheBag donation after fleeing family and domestic violence and having to learn to walk again.
"Just before I received the bag, I was a victim of a domestic violence shooting and had a bullet go through my hip, I had major physical issues as well as psychological issues," Ms Graham said.
"I was still struggling financially when I received the bag, it had shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, a little bottle of perfume and most excitingly two packets of pads. I was so grateful and couldn't believe it, two packets!"
Ms Graham said the bag was the first and only bag she had ever been given and she cherished it to this day, but the most important part was the note that was inside.
"Inside the bag was a little piece of paper that said, 'you are not alone'. That was so special to me because the whole system had let me down, I felt I wasn't worthy and when someone I didn't know said, 'you are not alone' it made me feel so special and validated," she said.
"I still carry the bag with me to this day, it reminds me of who I was, to who I am now and how far I have come."
Share the Dignity NSW Volunteer Team Leader Leanne Barile said she hoped to see more NSW residents rally behind the cause than ever before to fulfil the expected 38,000 requests from NSW charities.
"This year we expect to receive more than 38,000 bag requests from our charity partners in NSW," Ms Barile said.
"With that in mind, we encourage everyone in a position to do so, to please consider building a bag of 'hope and love', and together we can ensure the most vulnerable receive a cherished gift this Christmas."
Bunnings Chief Customer Officer Ryan Baker said they were proud to support Share the Dignity's #ItsInTheBag appeal for the sixth year running, with the annual appeal collecting over 540,000 bags through Bunnings stores to date.
"We know this year has been particularly tough on many Australians with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, rising cost of living alongside other challenges and Kathy's experience really shows the meaningful impact a bag donation can have on women and girls in need," Ryan said.
"Our team and customers love getting behind #ItsInTheBag and it is amazing to see the generosity of people whether it's individuals or groups of friends, families or colleagues who drop bags in our collection boxes each year.
"Now more than ever, the community need some extra support and we are proud to play a small part in helping Share the Dignity to continue their important work. We encourage anyone who is able to donate and drop a bag at their local Bunnings to help make a difference this Christmas."
Those wanting to support women and girls like Kathy can drop-off an #ItsInTheBag donation to their nearest Bunnings store from November 18 - 27 November Sponsor a Bag online at www.sharethedignity.org.au/event/itsinthebag22/sponsor-a-bag or register to become a Share the Dignity volunteer at www.sharethedignity.org.au/get-involved/volunteer
Donations will be distributed to Australians in need in time for Christmas via Share the Dignity's 3000 charity partners, and supporters can Sponsor A Bag year-round.
