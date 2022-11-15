South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Josh Ludman wins on Illawarra Cycle Club's Mount Keira course

Updated November 15 2022 - 3:12pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Josh Ludman won a combined clubs road race championship on Saturday afternoon at the Illawarra Cycle Club's Mount Keira course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.