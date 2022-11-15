Josh Ludman won a combined clubs road race championship on Saturday afternoon at the Illawarra Cycle Club's Mount Keira course.
Ludman won the A grade race in this championship series which included road championships for the Nowra Velo Club, the Illawarra Cycle Club and the Southern Cross Cycle Club.
Only five riders remained in the front group in this A grade race where Ludman took the win by half a length from Luke Britten (Illawarra CC) and Luke Dale (Southern Cross CC).
This win also gives Ludman the Nowra Velo Club road championship A grade gold medal.
Merrick Law followed up on his A grade criterium win at Unanderra on Thursday to be the second placed NVC rider in this race on Saturday.
Mark Astley was the NVC's championship bronze medallist.
This program hosted by the Illawarra Cycle Club on their Mount Keira course was well supported by the Nowra and Southern Cross clubs.
This championship series came about due to the visiting clubs not currently having a course suitable for staging a road race in safe conditions.
Other grades were catered for on this program where the Nowra Velo's B grade championship finish positions being Cameron Harrison first, Steve Gendek in second position and Tony Patton third.
Nowra Velo's C grade championship positions has Trent Wiseman as the winner ahead of Geoff Lockhart and Bill Stahlhut while Grootenboer won the D grade section of the NVC championship with Michael Thompson in second place at Martyn Smith third.
The Nowra Velo Club will finalise the 2022 club championship series with the criterium championships on December 4 at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park.
