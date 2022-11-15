On Saturday, November 19, come and enjoy a night celebrating cultural diversity with a superb line-up of some of the country's best stand-up comedians sharing stories from around the world. Join a star-studded line-up of the country's best and emerging comedic talent as they touch on cultural identity in a concoction of comedy that pokes fun at what makes us all different, but so much the same. The Multicultural Comedy Gala is a hilarious celebration of diversity and multicultural Australian identity, exemplifying it as one of our greatest cultural assets. This free event kicks off at 8.00pm.