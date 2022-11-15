The Strides Performance
El Horses, Nowra
On Saturday, November 19, come and see 'The Strides' as they perform their Reggae music, fronted by roots man Ras Roni from Barbados, Fijian MC LTL GZeus and Sierra Leonian ragga powerhouse Blaka C. 'The Strides' deliver a musical experience that is as explosive as it is authentic. Tickets for the 7.00pm performance can be purchased at the humantix website.
Nunsense: the Mega Musical Version
Nowra Theatre Players, Bomaderry
On Friday, November 18, come and see Nunsense - The Mega-Musical Version. This is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of a group of nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. This fun play is the perfect day for families to come out, have a laugh and enjoy a show. With showings from 2pm and 8pm, tickets which cost $32 must be bought quick as they are selling fast. Tickets can be bought online.
Multicultural Comedy Gala
Ulladulla Civic Centre
On Saturday, November 19, come and enjoy a night celebrating cultural diversity with a superb line-up of some of the country's best stand-up comedians sharing stories from around the world. Join a star-studded line-up of the country's best and emerging comedic talent as they touch on cultural identity in a concoction of comedy that pokes fun at what makes us all different, but so much the same. The Multicultural Comedy Gala is a hilarious celebration of diversity and multicultural Australian identity, exemplifying it as one of our greatest cultural assets. This free event kicks off at 8.00pm.
Sunday Sessions with Dave Newman
Bannisters Pavilion, Mollymook Beach
On Sunday, November 20, come see Dave Newman show off his guitar skills with a nice, chilled day. Come along for an afternoon of an afternoon of good vibes and live music. This free event requires no bookings and kicks off at 5.00pm.
Faulty Towers Dining Experience
The Country Club St George Basin
On Saturday, November 19, become a part of the famous 'Faulty Towers'. Become part of the action as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up mayhem on a plate alongside a 3-course meal and two hours of non-stop laughter. Expect nothing short of guaranteed fun and a brilliant night out as you climb inside the BBC's iconic TV show and experience it from the inside out. Kicking off at 7.00pm, tickets can be purchased from stickytickets.com.au.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
