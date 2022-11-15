The Nowra Bypass has been the topic of discussion in recent times due to the federal election and recent federal and state budgets.
During the recent federal election, funding promises were made on both sides of the aisle, however now that the federal election is over, where does this infrastructure project stand?
The recent federal budget allocated $32 million to the project, which is set to be used for pre-planning works.
Pre-planning works have not yet began, as the pre-planning funding will also have an $8 million contribution from the NSW Government.
However, the state government is yet to contribute the funding.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, has called on the NSW Government to do just that - provide the $8 million so pre-planning (which requires $40 million) can begin.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway said he would wait for the federal government to provide funding first, before the NSW Government contributes.
However, Mrs Phillips is questioning when the NSW Government will provide the funding, with it being some time since the federal budget allocated their share of the funding.
"Well Minister - I have delivered on my promise," she said.
"Now it's time for you to deliver yours."
Mrs Phillips further noted there was no funding allocation for the Nowra Bypass in the NSW state budget, which was released in June 2022.
Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward said state funding would be provided "on the contingency that the federal government would also provide funding", further stating no federal funding had been allocated at the time of the state budget.
"The claim by the Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips that the NSW Government has not committed to delivering its share of funding for the Nowra Bypass is wrong," he said.
"Whilst I commend both sides of Federal politics for committing to the Nowra Bypass, the NSW Government committed to meeting its share of planning funding prior to the Federal Election.
"I welcome the contribution of the Federal Labor Government of $32 million towards planning for a future Nowra bypass."
While pre-planning work waits to get underway, a petition has been made available on Mrs Phillips' website, which aims at "calling on the NSW Government to release its $8 million commitment for the Nowra Bypass now".
The petition can be signed on the Fiona Phillips website.
Mr Ward also started a petition for the Nowra Bypass, which can be signed on the Gareth Ward website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
