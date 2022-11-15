Community pools, street lights, and a whole host of public facilities will soon be powered by renewable energy.
Shoalhaven City Council - along with Kiama Municipal Council and Shellharbour City Council - has struck a deal with energy retailer Flow Power.
The councils will purchase renewable electricity from wind and solar farms in regional NSW to operate their large facilities - including pools, administration buildings, street lighting and treatment plants.
Renewable energy will be added to the power grid on behalf of the three councils, offsetting their energy use.
Mayor Amanda Findley said Shoalhaven will be reducing carbon emissions by making the switch to renewables.
"Our increased commitment to renewable energy will see Shoalhaven Council cut net carbon emissions by around 15,000 tonnes a year from 2025 and help us achieve our sustainability commitments".
The renewable energy deal begins on January 1, 2023.
Initially, the renewable power will come from from the Sapphire Wind Farm near Glenn Innes in northern NSW, and the Bomen and Cootamundra Solar Farms in the Riverina for the next 8 years.
But local renewable energy projects are on the horizon.
Mayor Findley said two new solar farms will be built in the Shoalhaven, in collaboration with Flow Power.
Once complete, the local solar farms will replace Bomen as the energy suppliers for Shoalhaven City Council.
