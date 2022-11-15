South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven, Shellharbour and Kiama Councils strike renewable energy deal

Updated November 16 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Chris Homer (Shellharbour), Mayor Neil Reilly (Kiama), Mayor Amanda Findley (Shoalhaven), and Jacob Mahoney of Flow Power. Picture supplied.

Community pools, street lights, and a whole host of public facilities will soon be powered by renewable energy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.