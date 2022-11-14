The classrooms are buzzing with excitement as Huskisson Public School prepares for its much-anticipated anniversary.
It's not every day that you get to celebrate 150 (plus one) years.
On November 25, Huskisson Public School will throw open the gates to all community members for fun and games, a showcase of school work, welcome to country with traditional owners, students v adults sports, a school history trail, and much more.
An art trail of students' work has already popped up in town, adorning the windows and walls of 27 local businesses.
The original 150th festivities were planned for August 2021, but were put on hold thanks to the snap COVID lockdown.
To finally celebrate this year with everyone together - students, staff, and the community at large - is incredibly special.
Huskisson Public School principal Kim Lovell said the team of teachers and parents were determined to make the anniversary a memorable one for the kids.
"We're a small school... you just have to be so resourceful and flexible, because we've had curveballs coming at all different angles," she said.
"What's going to be really nice is seeing this come to fruition.
'We've got a creative team of teachers, creative parents - adaptable people to say 'yes, we can make this happen'."
At this year's celebrations, the school will open a time capsule from 1996, which was buried on the school's 125th anniversary.
While Huskisson has had a public school for 151 years, the current building has been open since the 1970s.
Huskisson Public School has been rebuilt three times on the current site, and was at times taught in the rooms of the former School of Arts. Today the building is the Huskisson cinema.
Visitors can learn more about the school's history at the anniversary open day. Former students and teachers are invited to come along and share their stories.
Huskisson Public School's 150+1 Years celebration will start at 11am on Friday, November 25.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.