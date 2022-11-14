South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Huskisson Public School is marking 150+1 years, finally having their post-lockdown celebration

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huskisson Public School principal Kim Lovell is thrilled to be celebrating 150 (plus one) years of education in the village. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

The classrooms are buzzing with excitement as Huskisson Public School prepares for its much-anticipated anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.