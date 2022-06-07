A weekend full of surprises in round eight of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield

The Blackmore-Bolden shield continues to surprise week in and week out.
With the strength of the competition as good as it has been, it makes for very interesting predictions as the outcomes of games become harder and harder to judge ahead of time.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
As we inch closer into the season and teams really start to hit their groove, it'll be very interesting to see who takes a hold of the league.
Let's catch you up on last week's games played under chilly conditions.
To start off the weekend, then last place Bomaderry F.C pulled off the upset, downing third seed Illaroo F.C in an outcome that caught many off guard.
With it being a local derby between the two clubs, no matter the quality of each team, it was always going to be a hard-fought battle.
Ilaroo lost a key piece early when Jarvis Strand went down with a groin injury, however they rebounded well maintaining possession for a large portion of the game, including a number of scoring opportunities.
Unfortunately for them, they were just unable to find the net even with a significant amount of corners aiding such an effort.
Bomaderry capitalised on their opportunities with captain Samuel Baxter and Benjamin Seyffer both coming through with goals.
The first off a counter in the second half and the second goal was a bomb from nearly halfway off a free kick that floated into the top corner.
With this win Bomaderry moves from ninth to eighth while Illaroo with their two straight losses fall from third to sixth.
Next on the cards was a clash between seventh place Culburra F.C and then fourth place Heads F.C.
It was an interesting match, as on paper despite the difference in position both clubs appeared to be evenly matched.
Both teams brought tenacious effort to the field as neither was able to get the best of one another, as each side was only able to successfully break through their opponents line once.
Mitchell Blundell for Culburra and Conor Edenden for Heads both notched a goal, as the final score read 1-1.
Advertisement
With this outcome, Culburra remains in seventh place while Heads drop out of the top four and into fifth.
Huskisson F.C have won their second straight game with a dominant display over ninth place Manyana F.C.
It was an interesting game in the sense that all momentum was with Manyana to begin with.
Jarod Ryding struck first in the 25th minute to put Manyana up 1-0 and then just seven minutes later Matthew Pepper also scored and Huskisson was suddenly down 2-0 heading into halftime.
However they came out of the lockers a different team and left Manyana searching for answers.
Captain Gary Niemeier got the ball rolling for Huski with a goal and the 47 minute mark.
Advertisement
Niemeier followed it up again with another goal at minute 66, from that moment on Huski went on a roll.
Gary Masterson (78) was the next to pull through with a swift and successful attack, with Craig Boyce and Tim White putting on the finishing touches scoring goals just two minutes apart from one another.
It's a comeback that Huski will celebrate and a loss that Manyana will feel for awhile, with the final score reading 5-1.
Huskisson has moved from fifth to third, while Manyana drops back behind Bomaderry for last place.
The final match of the weekend had been the most anticipated, as it spelled the end to one of the 2022 seasons last standing undefeated sides.
Both Milton Ulladulla F.C and St Georges Basin F.C are off to fantastic starts this season, with both sides showcasing excellence on either side of the ball.
Advertisement
But with their drastically different style of play, it became an exceptionally hard match to predict.
The Panthers attacked first scoring in the fourth minute to give Milton-Ulladulla a 1-0 lead.
Just two minutes later though, the Dragons were awarded a penalty, the result of a high foot called on the Panthers.
Dane McGinn successfully kicked the penalty tying it up at the six minute mark.
From there it was a back and forth affair with both sides having a number of great possessions.
But it was Basin's Jake Moffat who was able to execute next, chalking up another at the 55 minute mark.
Advertisement
Unfortunately for the Panthers, they had several goals disallowed which definitely didn't help the team's momentum.
With Moffat securing his double at the 79 minute mark, it made it all the more challenging for Milton-Ulladulla to mount a comeback.
The Panthers never gave up and created a number of solid opportunities for themselves but it just wasn't their day, as St Georges Basin walked away with the 3-1 win and remain the only undefeated team left in the competition.
Milton-Ulladulla still remain in first place though with St Georges Basin right behind in second as they continue to battle for top positioning.
Fourth place Shoalhaven United F.C had the bye last week.
Next round kicks off on the 18th of June.
Advertisement
Current Standings (7-6-22) - Wins - Losses - Draws
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.