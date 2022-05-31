Huskisson win derby, Manyana secures upset, in round seven of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Shoalhaven Football in 2022 continues to dish out surprise after surprise, as the competitiveness of every team leaves each match open for the taking.
While hard to predict, one thing is clear.
The level of talent on show in the Shoalhaven has made for many entertaining matches, let's catch you up on the recent results.
Last week we previewed Huskisson F.C and Shoalhaven United F.C as the match of the week, as their past derby's have always been worth the watch.
The game, as predicted, was decided by which team was able to execute early, as both sides so far have been known for their hot starts and grinded out second half's.
Huskisson's Joshua Attwood was able to get his side on the board early, scoring just nine minutes in.
Having that first goal off their backs helped relax Huski who shifted their focus into a strong defensive gameplan which really disrupted United's offensive rhythm.
Jayden Lee added another goal for Huskisson at the 38 minute mark and Craig Boyce secured the teams third and final goal just three minutes later.
Matthew Lewis put United on the board at the 65 minute mark but it was too little too late as the side fell 3-1.
This outcome was huge in terms of table movement, as United (3-3-0) fall from third to sixth place, while Huskisson move from seventh to fifth (2-1-3) as they inch closer to top four positioning.
Next up, Milton-Ulladulla F.C flexed the muscle of their side in a dominating victory over Culburra F.C.
It was a intense match to begin with, as both sides had good possessions.
However, 10 minutes in, Culburra's Tom Horton accidentally helped put Milton-Ulladulla on the board when his header went in his teams goal.
It was a close first half despite that accidental blunder as Culburra only found themselves down 1-0 at half with plenty of time to mount a comeback.
The class of the opposition proved too much however as Milton-Ulladulla ran away with the match in the second half.
Youngster Cooper Treweeke knocked in a tough goal at the 59 minute mark before two quality goals by Ivan Katusa blew the game open to 4-0.
Milton-Ulladulla remains undefeated on the season at 4-0-1, while Culburra drop to seventh place at 1-2-2.
Manyana F.C dished out one of the biggest upsets of the season as they downed then second seed Illaroo F.C, protecting their home turf.
The team reinforced their status as Illaroo's "bogey team" as their dramatically different home field, compared to Illaroo's, seemed to throw off the away team.
Jarvis Strand got the ball rolling in the match for Illaroo when he scored their first and only goal of the game at the 29 minute mark.
Manyana fought back however, putting forth their best effort of the season so far.
Timothy Eastment tied the match up at the 56 minute mark and set the course for an all out back and forth match until the very end.
Both sides had ample opportunities to get on the board again, but it wasn't until the final three minutes of the match that Oliver Boserio broke through to win the match for the home team and give them their first win of the season 2-1.
Manyana (1-3-2) move up from last place into eighth, while Illaroo (2-2-1) drop from second to third.
The final match of the weekend saw Shoalhaven Heads F.C put together their strongest performance of the season as they downed a struggling Bomaderry F.C.
James Macdonald put Heads on the board early, securing the first goal of the match 15 minutes in.
They went into halftime only up 1-0 as both sides put forth a competitive match up until that point.
However coming out of the half, it didn't take long to see where this match was going.
Soon after the whistle blew Macdonald secured his double on the day as another strong goal put his side up 2-0.
Finally Matthew White put the icing on the cake at the 67 minute mark as Heads went up 3-0.
Bomaderry weren't able to get into consistent sets and as a result their shots on goal were limited.
With this win Heads (2-2-1) move from sixth to fourth place, while Bomaderry (0-3-2) drop to the bottom of the ladder at ninth.
Second place St Georges Basin F.C (1-0-4) had the bye this week.
Next round kicks off on Saturday, June 4.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
