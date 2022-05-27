Huskisson prepared for battle against Shoalhaven United in match of the week preview

As we head into round six of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield, the ladder is starting to take shape, teams begin to round into form, and games become increasingly more important.
This weekend has a fixture of interesting match-ups, but none probably more so than that of Shoalhaven United F.C travelling to take on Huskisson F.C.
Currently sitting in third, United are off to another strong season, sporting a record of 3-2-0. They've had some solid wins this season, including a massive 5-0 victory over Bomaderry.
The United's performances have been varied week in and week out though, as they look to add some further consistency moving into the latter half of the season.
Huskisson currently find themselves in seventh place, but with ample room to move up the ladder.
The team has put forth strong efforts week in and week out but have struggled to make it over the line, which is why they currently have three draws to their name, as they still search for their first win of 2022.
The team's place in the standings isn't an accurate representation of the side, as they do have a number of talented players who have been catalysts for the teams success in the past.
They drew 2-2 with second place Illaroo. showing that they can compete with the top, it just comes down to tweaking some adjustments in the game style and executing their opportunities when they come a bit better.
This weekend's match-up will definitely be interesting as it really is match both sides would love to grab, having had some memorable skirmishes over the last decade.
Both sides tend to come out firing and attacking early, with a lot of either sides scoring coming in the first half.
If both teams come out strong, there's a real possibility that this match is decided in the first 20-25 minutes.
Huskisson will be looking to protect their home field, and with extra muddy conditions, the home side are going to be a tough group to go up against.
Which Huski team will we see? Which United team will we see? These are the two true questions that will ultimately dictate the weekends victor.
The match kicks off at 3:30 on Huskisson Sporting Oval, Saturday May 28.
Another matchup to watch out for is Illaroo F.C. against Manyana F.C.
Hang on, hear me out.
While initially a second vs eighth match might not seem like one that'll be all too interesting, Manyana has often been seen as Illaroo's bogey team.
Each side often seems to win on their home ground, with their starkly different fields playing a massive role in those outcomes.
Illaroo, sports the biggest field in the league, while Manyana has the smallest.
Can the underdog take advantage of their home side and take down one of the competitions giants? Only time will tell.
That match will kick off at 3:30 Saturday May 28 on Manyana Sports Field.
OTHER LEAGUE MATCHES:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
