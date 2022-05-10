Blackmore-Bolden Shield round three roundup

Shoalhaven District Football has gotten off to a great start to the year despite consistent uncertainty in regards to weather.
Nine teams have braved the field so far this season with mixed results across the pitches as each side begins to build their chemistry and improve their flow as a unit.
Last weekend saw all round four (round one was a washout) matches go-ahead with only one team out with a bye, with Illaroo being relegated to the sidelines.
Culburra (1-0-1) took on Shoalhaven United (1-1-0) for the first match of the weekend, with United taking the win 1-0 off the back of Luke Kellett's goal in the 50th minute.
It was a chippy affair with multiple yellow cards handed out across both teams as each side fought hard in hopes of getting the upper hand.
Huskisson (0-1-1) took to the field against Bomaderry (0-1-1). It was a match Huskisson hoped to snatch, to help push themselves to the upper echelon of the ladder.
Husky managed to pull off the win with a 2-0 victory over Bomaderry. The first goal was scored by Jack Ray, his first goal of the season, at the 20 minute mark, followed closely by Gary Niemeier at the 27 minute mark banging home also his first goal of the young season.
It was a slow second half with all scoring coming in the first half, the second saw a larger defensive focus with Christopher Tweed putting forth a strong performance in goals.
Manyana (0-2-0) travelled to St Georges Basin (0-0-2) to take on the Dragons on their home turf. Billy Zappas quickly got the visitors on the board at the 12 minute mark and from there it was a tough hard-nosed match.
Both sides went back and forth, with each side flexing a strong defensive line. For a moment it looked as if the match might be out of reach for Basin as they entered the final 15. However Dane McGinn kicked a massive goal in the 76th minute to notch the game at 1-1.
St Georges Basin notched it's third straight draw to begin the year.
Finally Berry-Shoalhaven Heads (1-0-0) lined up against Milton Ulladulla (1-0-0) for the final match of the weekend at Vic Zealand Oval.
Broc Barbaric quickly put Milton Ulladulla on the board, scoring the first and only goal of the match at the 10 minute mark.
It was another low scoring affair with it's fair share of rough play, with three Milton Ulladulla players being cautioned with yellow cards.
Heads struggled to make headway against the strong opposition defense, with a few shots on goal that just didn't land despite the ample amount of time to cut into the lead.
Round four kicks of next Saturday May 14.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
