Shoalhaven Footballers battle through weekend of rain in Blackmore-Bolden Shield round six

Teams were faced with an extra line of defence this weekend courtesy off a slippery field.
With the rain pouring down and the fields a muddy landscape, the footballers of the Shoalhaven were faced with an extra challenge as they competed on the diciest surfaces yet in round six of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
Third place Shoalhaven United F.C took to the field first this weekend in a game against last place Manyana F.C.
While initial outside perspectives would point to this being an easy win, for the most part it was a neck and neck affair with both teams playing their hearts out.
At the end of the first half both sides sat tied at 0-0 as each units defensive lines had put forth a strong effort.
It wasn't until 51 minutes in, that Shane Button banged a winner into the Manyana goals to put Shoalhaven up 1-0.
This goal gave the Shoalhaven side some momentum as just over 10 minutes later Daniel Koutoulogenis was able put away another one for the United, giving them a commanding 2-0 lead.
Manyana weren't down yet though, with Matthew Pepper scoring a much needed goal for the side at the 76 minute mark.
It was too little too late though as they were unable to capitalise on another opportunity and went down 2-1, despite a valiant effort.
Next sixth place Shoalhaven Heads F.C travelled to Sharman Park, the home ground of second place Illaroo F.C, in a match that the home team dominated from the start despite the rough conditions.
Rain poured down on the players as they navigated the mud as well as one another.
Kyle Batalla attacked early for Illaroo scoring the first goal of the match in the fifteenth minute, slipping through the Heads defense.
While Shoalhaven Heads made decent headway on a couple of opportunities they were unable to execute on account of the strong defense played by the home side and some great goalkeeping by Paul Maiolo.
It would take until the near end of the game for Illaroo to blow this game open as the score sat at 1-0 for a lengthy period of time.
Evan Leedham kicked a clean penalty in minute 82, quickly followed in succession by a skilled display by Batalla, knocking in his second goal of the game and putting the match well and truly out of reach for Heads.
It was a grinded out effort and really showed the talent and heart of the Illaroo side.
Eighth place Bomaderry F.C hosted first place Milton UIlladulla F.C in a game that was set to be a tough clash all-round.
The game was well contested from the first whistle with both sides competing hard.
Ball control was made harder through the muddy conditions, but both sides were still able to move the ball well and get into their sets, with Milton Ulladulla keeping the uppper hand in possession time but Bomaderry hitting back with strong attacking transitions.
Coming out of halftime the teams were tied 0-0. Tyler Buchan made a dynamite play for Bomaderry, banging home a goal for his side off a set play that saw the ball land in the six yard box.
Milton Ulladulla never let up however quickly attacking with force on numerous possessions before a cracker of a left foot drive by Ivan Katusa equaled the game up.
There were a few more scrambled possessions that almost resulted in goals but both sides defended well in numbers and it finished all tied up at 1-1.
Fifth place St Georges Basin came up against seventh place Huskisson F.C in an interesting matchup, with both sides showcasing promising moments to start the year.
This match was another dictated by both the rough conditions as well as stout defense, as neither side was able to break through their respective defensive lines until the second half.
Both sides played it fair with tempers only raising slightly for Huskisson with two yellow cards being handed out.
Dane Mcginn was able to run through Huskissons half in the 73rd minute to put home the first goal of the day and put Basin up 1-0.
However, Huskisson did not let themselves get down and soon made their own push courtesy of Jyaden Lee to tie the match at 1-1 with a goal in the 76th minute.
Both sides had their moments in the final 14 but were unable to break through and the match ended in a tie at 1-1.
It is St Georges Basin's fourth tie to start the year.
Fourth place Culburra F.C held the bye last week.
Next round kicks off on May 28.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
