South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Junior Curtis Trkulja claims Nowra Velo Club's individual time trial

Updated May 23 2022 - 6:48am, first published May 22 2022 - 10:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD WIN: Curtis Trkulja claimed the Nowra Velo Club's individual time trial. Image: Supplied

It was cold and wet for the Nowra Velo Club's individual time trial on Sunday and the road was rough and damaged when Curtis Trkulja rode an outstanding time on the Braidwood Road 14 kilometre course.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.