It was cold and wet for the Nowra Velo Club's individual time trial on Sunday and the road was rough and damaged when Curtis Trkulja rode an outstanding time on the Braidwood Road 14 kilometre course.
Only 20 hardy riders signed on for this event, the NVC's first road race for some months.
The weather was daunting and this type of race against the clock, the elements and yourself was not to the liking of many.
However, some were scratchings due to injury and illness.
Trkulja was the last rider to start his effort and he raced past the two riders who had started ahead of him to post a time of 19 minutes, 8.72 seconds.
Only two riders have raced over this course faster than Curtis, those being multiple club champion of recent past years, Mark Fenner and another NVC past road and ITT champion, Scott Thompson.
Notable also is that Curtis raced on Sunday on restricted junior gears.
Ben Wallis posted the second best time when he covered the course in 22 minutes, 6.67 seconds.
Another rider who was winning time trials back in the early 1990s was Jon Schol and he rode into third position in the event in 23 minutes 17.61 seconds.
Richard Vitiello was fourth in 23 minutes, 36.77 seconds with Henry Wakeford fifth in 24 minutes, 42.17 seconds.
There was no aero bling on Jason Spence's bike and he covered the course in 25 minutes, 13.26 seconds.
Doug Gray was seventh in 26 minutes 1.77 seconds and followed by Adrian McMillan with a time of 26 minutes, 16.06 seconds.
Then came Ben ter Huurne (26 minutes, 26.27 seconds), Michael Thompson (26 minutes, 37.97 seconds), Jo Chalain (26 minutes, 59.22 seconds) and Ethan Astley (27 minutes, 56.80 seconds).
The Nowra Velo Club will return to criterium racing next Sunday with round seven of the 2022 Optus Series.
This program will be held on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park, starting at 8.30am.
