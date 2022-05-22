Razor thin margin separates Gilmore candidates at latest count

Counting of postal votes has begun in Gilmore, narrowing the gap between Liberal candidate Andrew Constance and Labor incumbent Fiona Phillips.
As of this afternoon, Phillips has 50.15 per cent of the two candidate preferred vote - a total of 47,291.
Advertisement
Constance has 49.85 per cent, totalling 47,570 votes.
Just 279 votes separate the two candidates.
In Gilmore, all but one polling places have reported a two candidate preferred count; just over 78 per cent of votes have been counted.
So far there has been a 2.46 per cent swing towards Constance and the Liberals; at the previous election Phillips and Labor held Gilmore with a margin of 2.6 per cent.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.