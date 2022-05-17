South Coast Register

Blackmore-Bolden Shield round five rundown as the season heats up

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:21am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven District Football continues to heat up with last weekends round four fixture a showcase for the regions strong talent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.