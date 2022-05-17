Shoalhaven District Football continues to heat up with last weekends round four fixture a showcase for the regions strong talent.
There was some movement in the table as teams have slowly begun to find their footing and develop their chemistry as we move further into the season.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Last weekend saw all matches go ahead despite the previous week of less than ideal weather.
Eighth place Bomaddery F.C sat out this week with a bye but all other teams took the field.
Lets examine how they all went.
Sixth place Huskisson F.C looked to defend their homeground against seventh place Culburra.
It was a game that looked fairly even on paper and that balance between opponents translated onto the field in a game that was neck and neck until the final whistle,
Anthony Dahdah quickly put Culburra up early, scoring the teams first goal of the match in the seventh minute of action.
Huskisson didn't get down and continued to play methodically and with purpose even while they were behind.
Gary Niemeier put his side on his back and tied the match up for Huskisson at the 36 minute mark, showing exactly why he was chosen as the captain for his side.
Despite opportunites for both teams, neither were able to capitalise on another goal and the match ended in a deadlock draw at 1-1.
What was looking to be the match of the weekend took place next with first place Milton Ulladulla F.C taking on second place Illaroo F.C.
It was a very physical and intense match with tempers flaring on both sides on more than one occasion.
Four yellow cards were dealt out on the day, with Milton Ulladullas Rhys Wilson being given two which resulted in his ejection from the match.
Jarvis Strand and Ryan Goodsell both were given yellow cards for Illaroo.
It was Milton Ulladulla who came away with the win on the day however securing a healthy 3-0 victory.
Broc Barbaric almost scored a hat trick walking away with two goals in the match which were both scored very early on. the first of which was scored in the opening minute.
Advertisement
In fact all three goals were scored in the first ten minutes with Ryan Goodsell unfortunatelty conceeding an own goal. There was a lot of time for Illaroo to fight back but it appears that the mental edge was won early.
Third place Shoalhaven Heads F.C looked to get a sound win over last place Manyana F.C, however they were unable to do so.
It was a grinded out defensive match with limited opportunities for either side to get on the board.
This grinded out match also turned physical at times with Manyana's Samuel Swan dealt a redcard, Jacob Williams was also given a yellow card.
For Heads, only James MacDonald was cautioned with a yellow card.
At the end of the match both sides walked away deadlocked at 0-0.
Advertisement
The last match of the day saw the highest scoring affair of the weekend, with fifth place Shoalhaven United F.C battling St Georges Basin F.C on their Nowra home ground.
For Basin this was an opportunity to finally secure their first win of the season after opening 2022 with the rare triple draw start.
Both sides dished out their fair share of scoring however it was St Georges Basin who were able to deal the extra blows.
The side looked determined for that first victory putting up a massive five goals to take home their first win of the season 5-2.
Next round kicks off May 21.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.