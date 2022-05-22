Stingrays, Gorillas enjoy victories on torrid weekend of Group Seven action

Stingrays coach Brad Reh is confident Saturday's defeat of their local rivals will trigger a surge up the Group Seven ladder in coming weeks.
The Shellharbour club came from 10-0 down to defeat the Sharks 12-10 in miserable conditions at Ron Costello Oval.
The victory continued a successful run for the Stingrays in the local derby. The club claimed their first win over the Sharks in 2020 before the teams could not be split in last year's clash.
With a series of winnable games ahead, Reh is confident his team will build on Saturday's performance.
"It was a tight, tough game but they're two points we always want," Reh said.
"We've got a good draw coming up. In our next four games, besides Gerringong, we play sides below us, so hopefully this gets our season moving again and we kick on from here."
Reh prepared his side for a brutal arm wrestle all week, knowing the match would be played in tough conditions.
That eventuated, with rain falling and the field a virtual mud pit before the first grade clash had even begun.
So the focus turned to effort and attitude, Stingrays grinding their opponents into the ground with a simplified game plan.
"They were trying conditions," Reh said. "It was pretty wet and muddy. Full credit to Group Seven that we got on the field. The boys have been sitting around for two years, so it was good to play.
"We played two weeks ago in similar conditions, so we spoke about ball security and getting completions. We wanted to kick long, chase hard, keep them down their own end and force errors."
The Stingrays' win came on a torrid weekend of football. Gerringong's derby with Kiama was also a low-scoring affair, the Knights prevailing at home 6-4.
Albion Park Oak Flats secured their first win of the year with a 10-6 victory over Milton Ulladulla.
On Sunday, Warilla Lake South maintained their unbeaten record with a 32-6 victory over Berry Shoalhaven Heads.
Playing at home, Nowra-Bomaderry pushed Jamberoo all the way.
The Superoos, however, proved too good and claimed a 24-20 win over the Jets.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
