The Jamberoo Superoos have shaken off the rust from their opening round matchup against Gerringong securing their second win from three starts.
The Superoos took to Kevin Walsh Oval last Saturday to take on the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles who had struggled out of the gate, starting the season with two losses against the Sharks and the Gorillas.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Unfortunately for the Eagles, a determined Superoos side was ready to hand them another dose of misery.
With Eagles gun centre Dante Efaraimo out with an injury before the game, the cards were stacked against the club already reeling from the departure of a number of key players from the previous season.
The Superoos, who were holding their annual charity day for the EB (Epidermolysis Bullosa) association were quick of the mark to start the match.
It didn't take long for the side to put down their first try when the ball was thrown wide and fullback Paul Asquith chimed in to race over.
Kurt Field's conversion was kicked wide and the home side had a 4-0 lead.
The Eagles however, dominated possession for a large portion of the first half, securing their own try courtesy of replacement centre Jay Weaver.
With the game knotted at 4-4 after another missed conversion, one side needed to deliver a blow and Jamberoo did just that.
Second-rower Simon Maslanka fired off a magic pass to winger Ben Barnard who's flying pace covered the 50m in no time to put down Jamberoo's second try of the day.
With Field's successful conversion, the home side held a handy 10-4 lead heading into halftime.
Heading into the second half, Jamberoo kept the pedal to the metal and continued their offensive onslaught against the Eagles.
Five-eighth Mark Asquith got the jump early in the period pushing through the defence close to the line and putting down the third try of the match beside the post.
With another successful conversion courtesy of Field, Jamberoo suddenly found themselves ahead by a dozen.
The Eagles found themselves well and truly grounded from this point forward as their confidence appeared to be zapped from them.
Jamberoo however, continued to push the pace and flex their muscle.
Midway through the half a slick right hand side raid featuring Mark and Paul Asquith gave centre Dean Watling space, crossing the corner and feeding rampaging prop and former Eagle Jack Scurr for his first try in the Jamberoo colours.
Advertisement
With another Field conversion the score stood at 26-4.
The Eagles made one last push with a breakaway by Jarrod King who found a limping Weaver, who plunged over the line out wide to round out the scoreboard and give the Eagles fans one last thing to cheer about.
While the Superoos weren't perfect, they appear to be slowly rounding into form with long-time Jamberoo stalwart David Hall noting Paul Asquith, Jack Scurr, Luke Asquith and Jayden Foye amongst their best players in the match.
Jarrod King, Brent Wake and Shannon Wakeman all put forward solid performances for the Eagles.
The Eagles will look to chalk up their first win in their upcoming home game against a young Berry side.
The Superoos will look forward to getting on a ground with firm footing as well as seeing crack centre Jake Clarke return from injury as they travel to Cec Glenholmes Oval to take on the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas in a blockbuster.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.