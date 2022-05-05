South Coast Register

Superoos bounding after win over 'Rays

By David Hall
Updated May 5 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:54am
Making metres: Simon Maslanka took some good hit ups for the Jamberoo Superoos in their 14-12 win over the Stingrays. Picture: supplied.

The Jamberoo Superoos have opened their 2022 Group 7 first grade account after scoring a thrilling 14-12 win over Stingrays of Shellharbour at Kevin Walsh Oval on Sunday.

