South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

South Coast Surf president Steve Jones proud of new 'home" for lifesaving

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated May 3 2022 - 4:32am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LONG JOURNEY: South Coast Surf Life Saving president Steve Jones said the 15-year battle to establish the South Coast Branch Training, Administration and Storage Centre has been all worth it.

South Coast Surf Life Saving president Steve Jones looked pretty proud on Saturday at the official opening of the South Coast Branch Training, Administration and Storage Centre (South Coast TAS Centre).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.