South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

South Coast Surf Branch Training, Administration and Storage Centre officially opened

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated May 2 2022 - 4:56am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER 44 years the South Coast Surf Life Saving Association finally has a home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.