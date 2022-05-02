HONOUR: Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Stephen Pearce, Surf Life Saving NSW president George Shales, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, South Coast MP Shelley Hancock and Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley present Emergency Services Medals to South Coast members Steve Jones, Richard Hingston, Ron Strong on behalf of his son Stephen, Shane Wicks and Glenn Wright. Absent: Robert Willetts and David Rogan.