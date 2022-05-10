The Gerringong Lions continue to sink their teeth into their opponents as they continue their hot start.
The Lions have made it three from three to start the 2022 Group 7 season after overcoming the Shellharbour Sharks 32-20 at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday Afternoon.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
It was a physical and at times a spiteful affair as noted by journalist and Gerringong faithful Phil McCarroll.
The Sharks got onto the board first with lock forward Nick Hay crossing inside in the first 10 minutes, followed by a successful conversion by Matt Carroll; the Sharks led 6-0.
However the Lions quickly responded with some clever play from Lions' half Rixon Russell sending fullback Toby Gumley-Quine through the middle of the Sharks' defence to put down their first try of the match.
Jake Taylor kicked a successful conversion and locked the sides at six a piece.
The Sharks were not rattled however as they continued to put pressure on the Lions' line with Hay showing impressive strength, barreling through the Lion's defence to put down another try next to the post.
Carroll again converted and the Sharks were back in the lead at 12-6.
Russell again flexed his skills for the Lions, orchestrating the offense and feeding rampaging centre Hamish Holland who crashed over the line.
Taylor added on a conversion and the game was again deadlocked.
Holland quickly followed up with another try, when winger Ben Grant threw the ball back infield where Holland was able to plant the ball out wide to give the side a 16-12.
A penalty goal for the Sharks brought the score to 16-14 as both sides headed to the sheds at halftime.
Carroll kicked another penalty to start the second half to knot the game at 16-all, however, this would be as close as the Sharks would get to sniffing potential victory.
Gumley-Quine used his speed again to disrupt the Sharks defence, crossing out wide to put down his second try of the match.
With backrower Corey Grigg being sent to the sin-bin, it gave the Sharks an opportunity to get back into the match, however the Lions were not phased.
Gumley-Quine flexed some playmaking skills as he threw a long ball to Grant who spun his way through the Sharks' defence to cross.
With a successful conversion by Taylor, the Lions sat comfortably at 26-16 with 15 minutes remaining.
Advertisement
Kayne Brennan sealed the match for the Lions, strolling over the line after some nifty work by Joel Doosey and Nathan Ford.
Taylor's conversion gave the Lions a 32-16 lead inside the final 10 minutes.
The Sharks added a late try courtesy of Waide Aitken to round out the score 32-20.
Heading into the next round the Lions will look to consolidate their strong start to the year when they take on Nowra-Bomaderry next week, while the Sharks face a road trip to Miltion-Ulladulla as they look to bounce back against the Bulldogs.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.