South Coast Register

Gorillas roll on after downing Stingrays

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 10 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Gorillas players celebrate after scoring a try against the Stingrays on Sunday. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Warilla have continued their perfect start to the season after claiming a hard-fought 26-14 win over the Stingrays on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.