Panthers and Dragons set for fiery clash this weekend in Blackmore-Bolden round eight

Well the battle of the undefeated is finally here.
The Milton Ulladulla Panthers currently sit in first place and will travel to St Georges Basin to take on the second place Dragons this coming weekend in what is set to be a fiery clash.
Both sides have shown great strength this season, with multiple big matches under their belts.
The Panthers are off to a 4-0 start to season, highlighted by a massive 4-0 victory against seventh place Culburra last week.
Through seven rounds the side has shown no sides of slowing down, however there are some things to consider when looking ahead to their upcoming match.
The Panthers have been dominant on their home ground, with both their defense and attack showing little holes.
However, while the group has been good on the road, they haven't been nearly as dominant.
The teams defense consistently holds up, however, their offense can sometimes hit a wall, this is no more evident than if you look at their goals.
Seven of the teams ten goals have been scored on their home field, while they have only been able to put away three on the road.
This could be reading into nothing, but it is at least interesting to think about when looking at how they stand against the Dragons.
St Georges Basin have been the kings of draws this season, largely a result of their stout defense that doesn't allow a lot through.
Through five matches played, four of them have ended in a draw with the other a 5-2 victory against Shoalhaven United.
The Dragons have seven goals on the season, but with five of those scored in just one match, the sides attack has been a bit hot and cold to begin 2022, luckily the other side of the ball has held strong for them.
With both sides as defensively adept as they are, there's no reason why this match couldn't end in a deadlock.
Especially with the teams last two match-ups both ending in deadlocks, 0-0 and 2-2, respectively.
It'll definitely be an interesting game to see play out as really anything is on the table.
Maybe they'll surprise us with a high scoring affair, but all sides point to this match being a slow scoring fight to the final whistle.
The Panthers will kick off against the Dragons at 3:30pm on Saturday June 4 at St Georges Basin Sporting Complex.
Another match to watch out for this weekend is a derby between the Illaroo Roos and Bomaderry Tigers.
While both teams are on totally different sides of the table, this classic grudge match I'm sure will bring with it, many a memorable moment.
Illaroo will be looking to bounce back from their loss against Manyana, while Bomaderry continues to search for their first win of the season.
That match will kick off at 3:30pm at Bomdaerry Oval on Saturday June 4.
In other matches.
The fifth place Huskisson Seagulls will take on the eighth place Manyana Wanderers who are both riding high off previous round victories.
Finally the seventh place Culburra Cougars will look to secure a victory against the Shoalhaven Heads Sharks who are coming off their best game of the season.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
