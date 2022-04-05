South Coast catchments on flood watch as heavy rainfall expected to batter the region: SES

Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin are on flood watch as heavy rainfall is expected to batter the South Coast through the week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
