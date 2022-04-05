South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

South Coast catchments on flood watch as heavy rainfall expected to batter the region: SES

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 5 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin are on flood watch as heavy rainfall is expected to batter the South Coast through the week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

FLOOD WATCH: Sanctuary Point Paradise Beach and boat ramp on Monday, March 7. Image: Dannie & Matt Connolly Photography.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.