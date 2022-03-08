newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Residents are busy preparing their homes and loved ones after an evacuation order was issued for parts of St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet earlier Tuesday, March 8. Sanctuary Point resident Melanie Perry said she "didn't sleep a wink" after worrying about her beloved border collies, Prim and Katniss. Read more: Residents and businesses within parts of St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet ordered to evacuate Melanie and her husband Mick left to do errands and prepare for floods on Monday morning and by 5pm, water had gone over The Park Drive and they weren't able to get home. Prim and Katniss were still at home, safe on the back deck which is built high off the ground. When the rain eased momentarily on Tuesday morning, Melanie and Mick came in for the rescue, surfboard in hand. "This morning the rain held off for a little bit so we took the window of opportunity to go get them," said Melanie. "Mick walked them through the water, which was about knee deep in the middle of the road." Read more: Prim and Katniss are reportedly in "good spirits" and happy to be reunited with the family. "It was stressful, especially because of the storm with lightning and thunderstorms last night," said Melanie. "There wasn't a great deal we could have done until daylight, but now they're with us they're happy." Melanie and Mick are safe and staying with family, but the water is a metre deep around their home on The Park Drive. Sanctuary Point was battered with 88mm of rainfall on Monday, March 7, and severe weather warnings for heavy rainfall and damaging winds are still active. Meantime, local NSW State Emergency Service crews are knocking on doors at St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet advising residents to evacuate. SES St Georges Basin unit commander Chris Wheeler said crews have responded to around 60 calls in the last 24 hours and have distributed more than 5000 sandbags to the community in the past week. "We've gone through just over 100 tonnes of sand," he said. "As well as door knocking for evacuation orders, we're still doing as best as we can to be involved in property protection. "We're way under the pump, the crews are pretty tired, but they're still in good spirits." With peak gusts of 90km/hr possible over the South Coast, Mr Wheeler urged residents to also prepare their homes for damaging winds. "Winds are strong at the moment so make sure things like trampolines and garden furniture are tied down so that it won't blow away from the house," he said. "Make sure you know where your pets are because you may have to grab them and go quickly." An evacuation centre has been established at Sussex Inlet Bowling Club, St Georges Avenue, Sussex Inlet. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/53e63a7b-bcbc-4191-8efb-ef8517046256.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg