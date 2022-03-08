news, latest-news,

NSW SES is directing residents and businesses in low lying properties in parts of St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet to evacuate the following areas by midday, Tuesday March 8: Once floodwater reaches 1.4 metres at the Sussex Inlet Gauge, parts of Sussex Inlet may be isolated. NSW SES warned residents who remain in the area after 12pm, Thursday March 3, may risk being trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for crews to rescue you. NSW advises residents to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. An evacuation centre has been established at Sussex Inlet Bowling Club, St Georges Avenue, Sussex Inlet. The Bureau of Meteorology said 88 mm of rainfall hit Sanctuary Point on Monday, March 7. A severe weather warning for heavy rain and damaging winds remains in place for the South Coast. Winds with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over the South Coast, Illawarra and Southern Tablelands districts and is expected to persist into Wednesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/24b6fc20-589e-4973-ae15-96006edcc584.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg