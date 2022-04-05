READY TO GO: Shoalhavens Brittany Legge (front left) with fellow finalists who will be competing at Sydney Royal following a special workshop in Dubbo with AgShows NSW representatives Peter Gooch, Tim Capp and Geoff Bush. Other finalists include meat sheep judge Reece Webster, beef judge Grace Burns, beef parader Tayla Miller, dairy parader Katelyn Atkins, poultry judge Olivia Broughton and alpaca judges Christie and Samantha Hayward. Image supplied