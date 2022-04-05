South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Falls Creek's Brittany Legge to take on country's best in Sydney Royal dairy cattle judging

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO GO: Shoalhavens Brittany Legge (front left) with fellow finalists who will be competing at Sydney Royal following a special workshop in Dubbo with AgShows NSW representatives Peter Gooch, Tim Capp and Geoff Bush. Other finalists include meat sheep judge Reece Webster, beef judge Grace Burns, beef parader Tayla Miller, dairy parader Katelyn Atkins, poultry judge Olivia Broughton and alpaca judges Christie and Samantha Hayward. Image supplied

A small group of the state's best young judges of cattle, sheep, poultry and alpacas will represent NSW in the national championship at Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.