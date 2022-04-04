South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Most South Coast regions record above average rainfall to start 2022

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 4 2022 - 4:44am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY : Large parts of the South Coast has recorded well above average rainfall for the start of 2022, which in many cases has led to flooding throughout the region.

While the South Coast has not copped the hammering from Mother Nature like the North Coast, our rainfall has certainly been much higher than average.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.