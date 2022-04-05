South Coast Register
Our History
Cape St George Lighthouse lantern finds permanent home at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:38am, first published 1:00am
The lantern of the Cape St George Lighthouse has found its permanent home at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum in Huskisson.

The lantern of the Cape St George Lighthouse tells the fascinating story of a bygone era - when Jervis Bay was bustling with ships, industry, and sadly tragedy.

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

