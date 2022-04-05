South Coast Register
Nowra Show's champion of the pavilion up for national award at Royal Easter Show

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 5 2022 - 2:27am, first published 2:00am
Nowra's Faye Suffolk is up for the AgShows NSW dedication award, for more than four decades of committed service to her local show.

For more than four decades, Faye Suffolk has committed countless hours to the Nowra Show's pavilions.

