The ribbon has been cut and enthusiastic Nowra locals have begun to flock to the city's newest store.
7-Eleven officially opened the doors on Thursday morning (September 28), to a crowd of customers eager to get their fill of fuel and snacks.
Store manager Kiranpreet Kaur was joined by the company's area lead Jeff Yerbury, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, and local Salvation Army representative Matt Sutcliffe to mark the occasion.
Mr Yerbury said the Nowra opening was cause for celebration, and thanked the many people involved in getting the store ready for trade.
"The teams have put in the hard work to bring this offering to the local community," he said,
"We're incredibly proud as an organisation to invest in regional areas - to provide employment and career opportunities to Kiran and her team.
"It's not lost on me too, that being able to provide the same choice to the regions as is afforded to the metro areas is incredibly important as well.
"Finally I'd like add my congratulations to the construction team... who have put their blood, sweat and tears into getting this project off the ground."
In anticipation of opening day, Nowra 7-Eleven was stocked to the brim with nearly 8000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts - the chain's most iconic and popular snack.
And they were sure flying out the door.
Though any unsold treats aren't destined for the dumpster; 7-Eleven has partnered with The Salvation Army Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, to start a food rescue program.
Mr Sutcliffe said his team aimed to brighten someone's day with a sweet treat, as part of their wider food assistance program.
"A lot of people don't get treats like that, so to give someone a blessing or a treat - it's a little thing which goes a long way," he said.
The new Nowra store signals the 7-Eleven chain's arrival to the south coast.
As the company expands further through regional NSW, Mr Yerbury hinted there could be more to come across the region.
"We're going to continue to look for opportunities, this won't be it. This is the beginning for this store, and we wish them well," he said.
The new 7-Eleven is located at 10 Worrigee Street - around the corner from Princes Hwy, on the former IGA Supermarket site. It has created 10 new jobs for locals.
Next door two fast food outlets - a Carls Jr and a Taco Bell - remain under construction. Neither store has confirmed an opening date at this stage.
