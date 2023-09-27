Family fun for the school holidays: what's on in the Shoalhaven

Year 12 students: need to cram in some final study before your exams? Your local library has your back! The libraries at Nowra, Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla are each hosting a HSC Lock-in evening. HSC students will have exclusive after-hours access to their library (and help from staff to find resources), to study distraction-free. Pizza and snacks also provided. Ulladulla's lock-in is on October 4, 4.30pm to 6.30pm; Nowra is October 4, 6pm to 8pm, and Sanctuary Point is October 5, 5pm to 7pm. Register free online, or at your library. Be sure to bring your student ID on the day.

