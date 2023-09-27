Family fun for the school holidays: what's on in the Shoalhaven

Frozen Jr
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Junior Albatross Musicals
Junior Albatross Musicals is kicking off the school holidays with the universally loved Frozen. Their spectacular show brings the beloved Elsa and Anna to life, with a cast of talented Shoalhaven kids. Catch Frozen Jr for four shows at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, September 28-30. Get your tickets online or at the Box Office.
Latin Dance
Fun, social and exciting
Get your groove on with Lyn's Latin Dance. Latin social street dancing is back for these warmer nights - and it doesn't matter if you're a total newbie, or have all the moves, everyone is welcome to the dancefloor. It's fun, it's free, and it's right here in South Nowra. Step on out to Earnest Arthur Café this Friday evening (September 29), from 7pm to join the party.
Kismet Connections
Psychic Expo
Whether you're deeply spiritual or just curious, make a Kismet Connection at the psychic expo. Kismet Connections features psychic mediums and readers; sound healing; yoga and meditation, and much more. Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre, September 30. Ticket proceeds going to the local Lions Club and Rural Fire Service.
River Festival
Bigger and Better
Get set for a bigger and better Shoalhaven River Festival, with a new venue and heaps of fun to be had. Expect song, dance and storytelling from traditional owners, plus ice skating; carnival rides; market stalls; local musicians; kids' art activities; parachuting displays; fireworks, and so much more. No need to miss the festival for the grand final either - it'll be live on the big screen at the festival. It's all happening at Nowra Showgrounds, September 30 - October 1.
Halloween at KV
Bonfire Spooktacular
Prepare for the spookiest event of the year: Kangaroo Valley's Halloween bonfire bash. This hauntingly good celebration will include a Halloween jumping castle for the kids, a hay bale crazy maze, live music, art workshops, dessert trucks, food stalls, spooky decorations, a drumming circle, and of course, a giant bonfire. Gather around the fire to share stories, laughter, and warmth with great company. Make your way to the bonfire on Saturday (September 30), from 3pm onwards.
Market Fare
Shop local, shop fresh
Catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm), The Berry Markets (Sunday, 8.30am-2.30pm), Culburra Beach Market (Sunday, 8am-2pm), or the Milton Village Showground Market (Sunday, 9.30am-2.30pm).
Coming Up
HSC Lock-in
Year 12 students: need to cram in some final study before your exams? Your local library has your back! The libraries at Nowra, Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla are each hosting a HSC Lock-in evening. HSC students will have exclusive after-hours access to their library (and help from staff to find resources), to study distraction-free. Pizza and snacks also provided. Ulladulla's lock-in is on October 4, 4.30pm to 6.30pm; Nowra is October 4, 6pm to 8pm, and Sanctuary Point is October 5, 5pm to 7pm. Register free online, or at your library. Be sure to bring your student ID on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.