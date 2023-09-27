South Coast Register
Shoalhaven RFS's extreme fire danger warning for Sunday October 1

Updated September 28 2023 - 10:51am, first published 9:00am
Firefighters at a hazard reduction burn. Picture by NSW Rural Fire Service
Firefighters at a hazard reduction burn. Picture by NSW Rural Fire Service

With increasing temperatures into the weekend, combined with gusty winds, it is likely that the region will move into an extreme fire danger rating on Sunday October 1, according to NSW RFS - Shoalhaven.

