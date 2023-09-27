With increasing temperatures into the weekend, combined with gusty winds, it is likely that the region will move into an extreme fire danger rating on Sunday October 1, according to NSW RFS - Shoalhaven.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
NSW RFS Shoalhaven does not want people to panic, but wants residents to be aware and prepared.
"On days of extreme fire danger you may need to take action to protect your life and property," NSW RFS - Shoalhaven said.
"While there has been some showers this week, the coverage has been patchy and with lower than average rainfall since June, vegetation will dry out quickly in just a few days.
NSW RFS - Shoalhaven says having a plan puts residents in control.
"Start today with a family conversation focussing on what you will do if a bush or grass fire threatens you," NSW RFS - Shoalhaven explained.
"Plan what you will do, where you will go and when you will leave or if staying to defend, now is the time to test fire fighting equipment and make sure you are prepared."
Their advice is:
NSW RFS - Shoalhaven will continue to keep the community informed as the weather forecast firms up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.