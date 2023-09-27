Four south coast footballers are flying high, all the way to the Football Australia National Youth Championships.
South East Phoenix FC players Tully Williams, Hayley Short, Millie White and April Rowley are representing NSW Country in the major tournament - happening in Wollongong this October.
Williams and Short will play in the under 14s side, while White and Rowley will run on for the under 16s.
The four girls have proven themselves as the best-of-the-best in the bush.
Country NSW team members were picked in a rigorous selection process during the year, all while competing in their regular competition seasons at home.
Now off at training camp, the young women are still putting in the hard yards. It's also one of the Country NSW girls' few chances to train as a full squad before the tournament kicks off.
Self-described 'proud dad' Mark Williams said the whole Phoenix FC is behind their girls - and he's beyond impressed by the work they've put in to get this far.
"I know a lot of Tully's friends who she plays with are messaging her and encouraging her," he said.
"They're a pretty tight group, as a club, and in representing the region we [Phoenix FC] are punching well above our weight.
"The club's very proud and want to see them do well."
He added that the girls are proving exemplary role models for young women's football in the regions.
Nowra-based South East Phoenix FC plays in the NPL2: an elite competition a few steps below the A-league. Williams said their members are deeply passionate about creating the opportunity for sportswomen in regional NSW.
"We're trying to show young girls that the pathway is there if they've got aspirations," Williams said.
"We want to continue to promote it, encourage it, support it - make sure it continues to be an opportunity for girls to play into the future, and not have to move away like a lot of other regional girls are currently having to do."
The Football Australia National Youth Championships will take place in Wollongong on October 9-13.
Football scouts and national team selectors will have their eyes on the young players. Fixtures will take over several venues, including WIN Stadium and JJ Kelly Park.
White and Rowley, with the U16 NSW Country side, will kick off their campaign against Tasmania.
In the U14s, Williams and Short will join Country NSW in an opening match against Queensland.
