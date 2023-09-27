South Coast Registersport
Home/Sport/A-League

South East Phoenix footballers earn spots in National Youth Championship

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 28 2023 - 8:28am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
April Rowley (centre), Tully Williams, Millie White and Hayley Short - of South East Phoenix FC - will represent NSW Country at the National Youth Championship. Picture supplied.
April Rowley (centre), Tully Williams, Millie White and Hayley Short - of South East Phoenix FC - will represent NSW Country at the National Youth Championship. Picture supplied.

Four south coast footballers are flying high, all the way to the Football Australia National Youth Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.