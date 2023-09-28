South Coast Register
South Coast invited to apply for Community Building Partnership grants

By Staff Writers
September 28 2023 - 12:05pm
South Coast MP Liza Butler is encouraging eligible people to apply for grants in the Community Building Partnership program. File photo.
Applications are now open for the Community Building Partnership (CBP) program.

