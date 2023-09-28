Applications are now open for the Community Building Partnership (CBP) program.
There is $300,000 worth of grants being made available to help make the South Coast a better place to live, work, learn and play.
"I strongly encourage local organisations to apply for this community partnership program," South Coast MP Liza Butler said.
The program invests in infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion, and cohesion.
"This funding is a direct investment into the South Coast community and supports much-needed upgrades to our local community spaces and facilities," Ms Butler said.
"I know there are many projects out there that could use this funding to make a difference in the community. I urge people to make the most of this opportunity to get your project off the ground to improve community facilities."
Since 2009, the program has awarded more than $436 million to more than 19,700 projects across the state, from access ramps for community halls to resurfacing the local sporting grounds.
Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5,000 and $150,000. In 2023, grants must be for building, refurbishing, or repairing community infrastructure, or for buying freestanding equipment or vehicles.
Grant applications close Friday, 27 October 2023 at 5pm.
To apply, visit the Community Building Partnership website: nsw.gov.au/cbp
