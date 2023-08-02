South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven City Council to lobby NSW Forestry for protection of 250ha in North Brooman State Forest, around world's tallest spotted gum Big Spotty

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven City Council is calling on NSW Forestry to preserve the entire 250 hectares of forestry compartment 50A, which is home to Big Spotty, the world's tallest spotted gum. Picture from file.
Shoalhaven City Council is calling on NSW Forestry to preserve the entire 250 hectares of forestry compartment 50A, which is home to Big Spotty, the world's tallest spotted gum. Picture from file.

Shoalhaven City Council is making another push for expanded protections around the world's tallest spotted gum, Big Spotty.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.