Shoalhaven City Council is making another push for expanded protections around the world's tallest spotted gum, Big Spotty.
In its latest move, council will lobby the state government to preserve all 250 hectares of Forestry Compartment 50A in North Brooman State Forest, where Big Spotty stands.
Councillors supported the motion to lobby the state government at its Monday evening (July 31) meeting, in an 11-2 vote.
Before the month is out, Shoalhaven City Council will write to several key figures including state government ministers and MPs, NSW Forestry CEO Anshul Chaudhary, and the NSW Forestry board of directors.
It will call for Forestry Compartment 50A to be converted into a Preserved Forest Area.
Councillor Moo D'Ath put the motion to council, as an extension of existing efforts to lobby NSW Forestry and the state government on Big Spotty's protection.
Cr D'Ath said the latest motion builds on earlier advocacy; in April 2023, the council lobbied to have Forestry Compartment 50A removed from the logging schedule.
"This is about protecting the compartment around Big Spotty, so that its underlying grounds, and the surrounding trees and forest that make Big Spotty live, stay forever," she said.
"Big trees are wonderful, but they need the family beside them.
"This large tree needs to be there for our children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. We need to protect this compartment that surrounds it and more...
"And we need to advocate to out state and federal partners in crime that are in charge of these sorts of things."
Council's move to lobby Forestry and the state government has garnered the support of community advocates, the Knitting Nannas.
The group, hailing from Milton-Ulladulla, attended council's meeting on Monday; Dr Larraine Larri stepped up to make a deputation.
Dr Larri expressed the Nannas' continued concern for the future of Big Spotty.
"While Big Spotty herself is protected from logging, the area around her could be logged at any time," she said.
"The negative effects of logging areas surrounding giant tress are well documented... however, the Forestry Corporation of New South Wales are only planning to give Big Spotty a 1.1 hectare exclusion zone.
"Because of its size, its integrity can be fatally compromised by logging a compartment. And this is the issue of significant public concern.
"This is a pivotal moment of great significance for all of us. You [councillors] have the power to work to preserve priceless biodiverse heritage now, and for future generations."
At 72m tall, Big Spotty is the tallest known spotted gum in the world, and is considered the national champion of its species, by the National Register of Big Trees.
Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden estimates Big Spotty is more than 500 years old.
Another section of North Brooman State Forest is already declared a Preserved Forest Area - 600 hectares west of the Old Coach Rd.
