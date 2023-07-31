Police have dismantled a sophisticated hydroponic cannabis set-up in a Worrigee home.
Police attended the Jewel Street home on Friday, July 28, following information from the public about possible drug activity.
Police with a search warrant located a concealed sophisticated hydroponic cannabis set-up at the residential address and seized a number of cannabis plants at varying stages of growth.
Police also located and seized unauthorised ammunition as well as cultivating equipment and electronic devices.
No arrests have been made, as investigations continue.
Anyone with information about activities at the house is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
