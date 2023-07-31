South Coast Register
Eclipse Taekwondo instructor wins the authorised poomsae under 40

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:30pm
Nowra taekwondo instructor Pich-chapha "Picha" Tanakitcharoenpat with the gold medal she won from the Seongnam World Taekwondo Hanmadang in Korea. Picture supplied.
Nowra taekwondo instructor Pich-chapha "Picha" Tanakitcharoenpat is shying away from suggestions she is a world champion.

