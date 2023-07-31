Nowra taekwondo instructor Pich-chapha "Picha" Tanakitcharoenpat is shying away from suggestions she is a world champion.
But she has returned from the world's biggest taekwondo competition of the year with a gold medal hanging from her neck.
Despite her success and gold medal, Picha said she was not the world champion.
"It's just an open competition, so I won't call myself a world champion," she said.
"It's a world class competition, but it's not an official one."
Picha, who teaches at the Eclipse Taekwondo studio in South Nowra, has twice medalled in the official world championships that are held every second year - those times in Russia and Bali.
And she said her gold medal at the Seongnam World Taekwondo Hanmadang in Korea was the perfect preparation for next year's world titles in Hong Kong.
"It shows I'm on the right path, with the right people," she said.
However Picha was uncertain whether she would be able to compete next year due to citizenship issues.
READ MORE:
"I'm hopeful of getting to the world championships, but right now I'll say no," she said.
Competition in the Hanmadang was fierce, with 4298 people from 57 different countries competing.
But Picha managed to overcome all in the authorised poomsae under 40 competition, focused on traditional patterns and techniques.
She said that was the competition category she liked most.
Picha has been training in taekwondo for 23 years, since she started in Thailand as a eight-year-old.
"It become part of my life now," she said.
"I just love it."
And she is helping to instill that love of martial arts in people of all ages through her work as head instructor at Eclipse.
Another member of the Eclipse team also competed in the Korean competition, with Master Barry Jordan securing a bronze medal in the authorised poomsae master over 50 category.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.