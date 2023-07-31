South Coast Register
Epic ride around Australia is raising money for defence and veterans' suicide prevention

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:38am
Dr Michael Davey has ridden into Katherine in the Northern Territory as part of his epic fundraising effort. Picture supplied.
After almost 3,000 kilometres on his pushbike in a Where's Wally costume, Nowra's Michael Davey has ridden into Katherine in the Northern Territory as part of his fundraising effort.

