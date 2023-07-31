Firefighters have extinguished two early-morning car fires, in separate incidents at Nowra.
At 1:48am Monday (July 31), firefighters were called to Elyard Dr, finding a car alight in the front yard of a property.
The vehicle extinguished by 2.30am, but was destroyed; there was no damage to the home or any injuries.
Firefighters were called to a second, separate vehicle fire at 6:03am, this time on Sailsbury Dr.
The vehicle was found alight in a paddock, just off the road; firefighters extinguished the blaze by 7.50am.
Both incidents were reported to police, who are investigating the incident.
