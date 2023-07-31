South Coast Register
Two cars destroyed in separate early morning vehicle fires, Nowra

Jorja McDonnell
Nadine Morton
By Jorja McDonnell, and Nadine Morton
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:22pm
Nowra firefighters responded to two separate car fires in the early hours of Monday morning (July 31). Picture from file.
Firefighters have extinguished two early-morning car fires, in separate incidents at Nowra.

