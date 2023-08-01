Driving 5500km across the desert in a 54-year-old car sure isn't the fastest way to get from from coast to coast.
But for a trio of Nowra locals, it's going to be the adventure of a lifetime, and they'll be helping Aussie kids in need along the way.
John Lamont, John Lawerence and Dianne Wilbraham - also known as the F1-11 crew - are just days away from embarking on the 2023 Variety Bash.
On Sunday (August 6), they'll join the 300-strong convoy at Bathurst, and set a course for the Batavia Coast in Western Australia.
The 'B to B Bash' will take them to country schools, where the convoy will deliver much needed classroom equipment for rural kids.
Of course, the team is also raising vital funds for Variety to help out kids who are sick, experiencing disadvantage, or living with a disability.
And John Lamont's team at Nowchem were all too happy to jump on board with the fundraising effort, hosting a bacon and eggs barbecue and a raffle on Tuesday (August 1).
The crew raised an extra $1500, much to the delight of Mr Lamont.
"Without the support of this team and Nowchem, I wouldn't be able to raise half as much," he said.
The Variety 'B to B' Bash will run from August 6-16.
Starting in Bathurst, the Variety Bash will stop at Ariah Park, Hay, Pooncarie and Broken Hill in NSW.
They'll cross the border into South Australia, with stops at Yunta, Wilpena Pound, Marree, Coober Pedy, and Marla.
On a brief sojourn into the Northern Territory, the Bash will visit Yulara; then it's on to the WA border town of Warakurana.
As the Bashers trace the southern edge of the Gibson desert, they'll stop at Warburton, before making a mammoth trek to Leonora.
Then it's onwards to Sandstone, Meekatharra, and Mount Magnet, before reaching beautiful Geraldton on the Batavia Coast.
Want to support the F1-11 crew? Visit their fundraising page.
