South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Good News

Nowra Variety Bashers John Lamont, John Lawerence and Dianne Wilbraham prep for cross-country trek

Updated August 2 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Lawerence and John Lamont will join the Variety Bash convoy in their 1969 Ford Fairlaine. Picture supplied.
John Lawerence and John Lamont will join the Variety Bash convoy in their 1969 Ford Fairlaine. Picture supplied.

Driving 5500km across the desert in a 54-year-old car sure isn't the fastest way to get from from coast to coast.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.