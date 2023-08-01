South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Mako Paddle club asks Shoalhaven City Council for land to build dragon boating base at Woolamia

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mako Paddle Club of Jervis Bay has asked Shoalhaven City Council for land, so it can build a storage area for its dragon boats. Picture from file.
Mako Paddle Club of Jervis Bay has asked Shoalhaven City Council for land, so it can build a storage area for its dragon boats. Picture from file.

Mako Paddle Club is riding a wave of success in the sporting world. But would you believe their dragon boats are living in the bush?

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.