Mako Paddle Club is riding a wave of success in the sporting world. But would you believe their dragon boats are living in the bush?
The Jervis Bay club has asked Shoalhaven City Council to get on board, and allocate a patch of land at Woolamia boat ramp, for the paddlers to build a proper home for their watercraft.
READ MORE:
In a deputation to council on Monday evening (July 31), Mako Paddle Club president Simon Katz said the club is ready and able to build a storage area for their three dragon boats.
They just need access to council-owned land.
"We're sort of tucked in the corner of the scrub, up behind the [Woolamia] boat ramp," Mr Katz said.
"Because our boats are basically stored in the bush, there are security issues and we've had a bit of stuff pinched and some vandalism.
"We'd like to get an established base - somewhere we can put our boats and store things safely.
"The club is willing to fund building the structure. All we need from the council is a lease on a small parcel of land... which is currently unallocated."
Shoalhaven City Council gave its unanimous support to Mako Paddle Club on Monday evening.
Speaking to the motion, Cr Paul Ell said there was definitely room for the club, and the council motion was step one of getting a club compound built.
"There is a very small parcel of land which hasn't been identified on the master plan as having a particular need or purpose at the moment, which would be perfect for the paddle club," he said.
"We're starting a dialogue, which will hopefully result in a good outcome for the club, and be able to incorporate this into the master plan."
READ MORE:
Cr John Wells added an observation, that the boat ramp area at Woolamia has become a thriving community asset.
"It's great when council puts money into public, commercial and recreational facilities, that they get fully used," he said.
"We have the JB Cruising Yacht Club; a number of professional fishers including the mussel farmers; the game fishing club; we have hundreds of public users, and we now welcome to the fold Mako Paddle Club.
"We trust that your future on JB flourishes, that your sport expands, and you bring credit to the city through your representative efforts."
From here, council will convene a meeting of the Woolamia Boat Ramp Management Committee, which represents several community groups who use the public area, within 45 days.
The committee will consider allocating the currently unused space to the Mako Paddle Club.
For Mr Katz and the club, it's a positive step forward, and he hoped their fellow boat ramp users would also offer their support.
"I think what we're trying to achieve is very positive, and it's great for the community," he said.
Mako Paddle Club was founded in 2019, and has grown to more than 60 members, aged from 21 to 75.
The club has already been competing at state and national levels of Dragon Boating in Australia.
Eight of their athletes are headed to the world championships in Thailand this month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.