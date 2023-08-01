Police urge care when leaving parked cars

A spate of car thefts and break-ins has South Coast police warning people to lock their cars and secure valuables.
Police say a common theme to the crimes are people leaving their vehicles unlocked.
They are advising people to ensure their vehicles are properly secured, even when at home or left for short periods of time.
"Unlocked vehicles invite opportunistic criminals to take advantage of the situation," police said.
And those who don't want to steal an unlocked car might be interested in any valuables left within the vehicle.
Police said people should take care to remove anything of value every time they leave a car, as windows are often smashed and cars damaged by thieves who can see valuables left inside a vehicle.
Documents revealing where you live should also not be left in a car, police said.
Anyone with information about car thefts or thefts from cars is as to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000, your local police station or the police assistance line on 131 444.
