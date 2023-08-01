South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Police say lock up or lose it following South Coast car theft spate

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:30am
Police urge care when leaving parked cars
A spate of car thefts and break-ins has South Coast police warning people to lock their cars and secure valuables.

