New mother duck for Berry's popular public art installation

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:30pm
The mother duck is back with her babies in Berry's popular public art installation. Picture supplied.
Mama duck has returned to her duckling flock in Berry.

