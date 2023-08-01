Mama duck has returned to her duckling flock in Berry.
The duck family has been a feature of Berry since 2020, when the sculptures were donated by long term Berry residents Robin and Rosmond Brooks.
They were placed in a walkway at the edge of Alexandra Park, delighting locals and visitors alike.
Volunteers who maintained Alexandra Park even built a legacy of decorating the duck family for special events to ensure the sculptures were a talking point for residents and visitors.
But in February 2023 the mother duck was stolen, leaving the family incomplete.
However the stolen mother duck has been replaced.
Shoalhaven Council's arts and culture manager, Bronwyn Coulston, played a pivotal role in coordinating the replacement, along with council's construction team which reinstalled the beloved duck.
"Without feather ado, we welcome this delightful artwork back and witness the joy she brings to our community," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"It's a tale of perseverance over fowl play that reminds us of the importance of public art." Cr Findley added.
