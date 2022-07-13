South Coast Register
SaltCare has spent years helping others, now it's time for the Government to help them

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:59am, first published 2:15am
Peter Dover finding time to smile as he helps the less fortunate. Picture: Supplied.

Without funding forthcoming, support workers at a Shoalhaven not-for-profit with a focus on helping the less fortunate will lose their jobs.

