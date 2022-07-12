Cost of living relief is coming to Community Housing Providers to keep properties available for social housing tenants.
Relief from rent rises in the private market will come with an immediate $7.5 million funding boost.
The additional investment comes from the NSW Government and will be used to retain rental properties that are home to families in social housing who have not been affected by the rising private market rents.
State Member for the South Coast, Shelley Hancock said this is a welcome relief for local community housing providers on the South Coast whose private rental properties used to assist clients are subject to increased rent.
"Many people and local organisations are doing it tough due to unexpected costs brought about by COVID-19 and recent natural disasters," Mrs Hancock said.
"The additional funding will allow organisations to sustain their leases and continue to deliver positive outcomes for the clients."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the assistance will help community housing providers continue to provide stable accommodation for those who need it most.
"This boost will ensure tenants in 500 properties across regional and rural NSW will be able to remain in their homes," Mr Toole said.
Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services, Natasha Maclaren-Jones said in response to the impact of the pandemic, floods and bushfires, the NSW Government is committed to ensuring there is no loss of social housing.
"These additional funds will assist providers facing increases in rent and rental property shortages in the private market," Mrs Maclaren-Jones said.
The funding boost increases the initial $86.1 million that community housing providers receive each year.
The extra $7.5 million on top of the $86.1 million will be used to retain more than 650 properties, including around 500 in regional NSW.
There are currently more than 5,900 leases managed by these providers, with the majority of leasing subsidies in Greater Sydney.
An additional 1,750 properties are leased by providers to deliver short-term crisis and transitional housing for people wo are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
