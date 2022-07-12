Women looking for work are being encouraged to apply for new grants which aim to assist them in getting back to work.
The grants come from a $32 million investment from the recent NSW budget, allowing women to apply for grants up to $5000.
Women along the South Coast will be able to use the grants to fund technology, training and other work essentials needed to get back to work.
State Member for the South Coast, Shelley Hancock has encouraged eligible women to apply for the Return to Work Program and tailored support from a Return to Work Coordinator.
"This is an opportunity for the women of the South Coast to build the confidence and financial independence they need to return to the workforce," Mrs Hancock said.
"Women who are experiencing barriers re-entering the workforce can apply for grants of up to $5000 to help cover the cost of common financial obstacles such as work clothes or an internet connection."
Funding is limited however and priority will be given to the eligible.
According to Service NSW, eligible women/circumstances include:
All women who are successful in receiving their grants will be supported by their own Return to Work coordinator, who will help them develop their Return to Work plan.
Each unique Return to Work Plan will outline the agreed approach and resources needed to assist the woman in getting back to work.
Mrs Hancock said these grants are important to support women in getting into or returning to the workforce.
"This program helps equip women with the information, technology and financial support they need to get back to work," she said.
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said female-dominated industries and workers were hit hard by the pandemic.
"The pandemic highlighted the importance of women to the long-term health or our economy," Mr Kean said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the positive results of the program demonstrated the value of this investment.
"The feedback from over 1,500 women who have completed the program wa that it works because of its flexibility and tailored approach," Mrs Taylor said.
"65 per cent of women secured employment, 73 per cent applied for or started education and training while an incredible 98.5 per cent found the program helpful."
Mrs Taylor said she was proud to working to get women back into the workforce.
"I am proud to be a part of a NSW Government that looks at unique solutions for the big issued affecting women's workforce participation through the Women's Economic Opportunities Review," she said.
The Return to Work Program will continue into the next financial year.
Eligible women can apply for the grants here.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
