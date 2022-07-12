Marine Rescue honours Greg Atkinson's 45 years of service

Since his first Coast Guard shift on Australia Day 1975, Greg Atkinson has dutifully served boaters of the South Coast.
The veteran Marine Rescue NSW volunteer was officially recognised for his impressive service this week, receiving his 45-year pin on the same day his Jervis Bay unit commissioned its newest vessel.
Mr Atkinson has help many different roles at Marine Rescue during his lengthy tenure, at bases in both Wollongong and Jervis Bay.
When Mr Atkinson joined, the organisation was still called the Coast Guard - and it was a chance encounter which led him to sign up.
He had intended to buy a ticket in the Wollongong Coast Guard fundraising raffle, but got to talking with the volunteers. Before he knew it, Mr Atkinson was at the local wharf and had signed up.
From radio operator to unit commander, and even a stint as an educator, Mr Atkinson has almost done it all in his 45 years on the job.
He has seen plenty of changes too - the least of which has been the service adopting its current name.
When he started, the service's volunteers were using their own boats to rescue people in trouble, and paying for their own fuel - with the occasional donation from local groups.
Fortunately Marine Rescue NSW now benefits from government funding, which provides for state of the art equipment including Jervis Bay unit's new vessel.
Mr Atkinson has also been around to see women jump on board Marine Rescue operations.
His wife was among the first female crew to join a non-auxiliary role, and their daughter followed in her parents footsteps.
"She was actually the first because of the way she signed her name - there was no option to say if you were a female," he said.
"We just put it through anyway, and once it went through they couldn't stop it."
While Mr Atkinson has has cut down his volunteering from 40 hours to about 10 or 20 each week, he intends to stay on deck until the next big milestone.
His goal is to volunteer for a total of 50 years, and then perhaps consider retiring.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
