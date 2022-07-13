MPs in funding stoush over Nowra Bypass

Federal Labor and state Liberal government members are locked in a war of words over promised millions for the future Nowra Bypass.
$32 million has been pledged to the project from the federal government - an election promise from Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips - while another $8 million is set to come from the state government, as part of an agreed funding split.
However, each side is calling on the other to stump up the cash.
In a statement on Wednesday (July 13), Mrs Phillips pointed to the NSW Government budget, in which funding for the Nowra Bypass is absent.
She alleged regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway had refused to explain why $8 million for the project was not included.
"The Albanese Labor Government will absolutely be delivering on our commitment for the bypass - I promised the community we will get it started, and we will," Mrs Phillips said.
"I find it astonishing that instead of explaining to our community why the NSW Government has chosen not to honour its commitment, the Minister is playing politics instead."
Mr Farraway was questioned about the Nowra Bypass funding on Monday (July 11) at a doorstop in Berry.
When it was noted that the funding wasn't specifically listed in the current state budget, Mr Farraway put the onus back on Federal Labor.
"No [it is not in the budget], but it is budgeted for; that $8 million wasn't a commitment," he said.
"The NSW Government is not in a position to be making election commitments.
"We make funding commitments, we source the funding and we budget it... it will come from the roads budget.
"If the Albanese government will hold good on the 80 per cent funding commitment that was made during the federal election, the $8 million that I put aside as the 20 per cent contribution will be honoured."
Mrs Phillips had previously written to the minister and South Coast MP Shelley Hancock regarding the bypass funding in this year's budget, but said she is yet to receive a response.
Mr Farraway is set to meet with his federal counterpart, minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King, in the coming weeks.
It is understood that the Nowra Bypass will be on their agenda.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward also weighed in on the issue. Now an independent MP, Mr Ward called on all sides of Government to collaborate on the Nowra Bypass.
"I have met with the NSW regional roads minister who has confirmed that the NSW Government will honour its commitment towards this project. I am also pleased that our Federal MP has secured a major commitment towards this project," he said.
"There is simply no need to be picking fights where one doesn't exist.
"The campaign is now over. It's time to get on with the job.
"The NSW Minister for Regional Roads has given me an iron clad commitment that the funding is available and Ms Phillips has publicly stated the same thing. I have no reason to doubt either of them, so let's just get on with it."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
